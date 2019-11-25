CJ Massinburg: Scores 15 in near loss
Massinburg accounted for 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes Sunday against the Skyhawks.
Massinburg continues to score in bunches off of Long Island's bench. There's a good chance that he could be elevated to the starting five at some point as he's scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game -- totals which are more than adequate for starting minutes.
