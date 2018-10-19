Cleanthony Early: Signs with Rebeldes del Enriquillo
Early signed a deal with Rebeldes del Enriquillo on Friday, Sportando.com reports.
Back in September, Early was stripped of his contract with a Greek club due to disciplinary reasons but ultimately found his way with a new team Friday. The forward last played in the NBA in 2015 where he averaged 9.1 points over 17 games played.
