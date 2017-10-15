Alexander was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Alexander joined the Pelicans for training camp, but didn't make much of an impact over four preseason games and averaged just 2.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 8.8 minutes. He'll likely settle for a stint in the G-League start the 2017-18 campaign, though he should receive interest as a potential call-up later in the year after injuries run their course across the NBA.