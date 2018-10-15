Clippers' Alexis Ajinca: Dealt to Clippers, will be waived
Ajinca (quad) was traded to the Clippers and subsequently waived on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers needed to clear some roster spots, so they sent Johnson to Pelicans and proceeded to cut Ajinca, as well as reserve point guard Jawun Evans to trim the roster to 15 players. Ajinca appeared in 39 games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game. The Frenchman will now enter the free agency pool and look to latch on with another franchise.
