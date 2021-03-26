Coffey tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Despite a minus-seven point differential in 24 minutes of action, Coffey produced at least four points for a third straight outing after not scoring during the three games leading up to the streak. The former Minnesota standout has totaled 17 points and four rebounds across his past five games played.