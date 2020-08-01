Coffey (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans but he is a game-time decision in regards to whether or not coach Doc Rivers may utilize him, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coffey was originally deemed questionable due to a hip pointer. It sounds like he's essentially healed, but Rivers may not want to use him if not necessary.
