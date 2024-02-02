Coffey won't start Friday's game against the Pistons, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Coffey drew a spot start Wednesday but will return to a reserve role Friday, as Paul George (groin) has been cleared to suit up. As a reserve (27 games), Coffey has averaged 4.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.
