Watch Now:

Coffey won't start Friday's game against the Pistons, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Coffey drew a spot start Wednesday but will return to a reserve role Friday, as Paul George (groin) has been cleared to suit up. As a reserve (27 games), Coffey has averaged 4.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.

More News