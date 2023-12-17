Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.comCoffey will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Ohm Youngmisuk reports.
No surprise here, as Paul George is returning from a one-game absence to reclaim his starting spot. Coffey fared well in his start Thursday against the Warriors, scoring 18 points with four rebounds, one assist and four three-pointers.
