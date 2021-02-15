Coffey was recalled by the Clippers before Sunday night's game against Cleveland, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

Coffey was with the Agua Caliente Clippers in the Orlando G League bubble, and he played as recently as Friday night. Coffey appeared in 12 games for the LA Clippers prior to heading to Orlando, and he'll be available for depth purposes Sunday with the team down both Paul George (toe) and Kawhi Leonard (lower leg).