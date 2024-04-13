Coffey had 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to Utah.

Coffey provided a boost off the Los Angeles bench while playing a team-high minute total with the Clippers limiting the minutes of its starters, finishing as one of two players with 15 or more points and adding a half-dozen rebounds in a balanced outing. Coffey, who also connected on a team-high-tying trio of threes, has tallied at least 15 points in four games this season. He has now hauled in six or more boards on four occasions.