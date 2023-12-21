Coffey notched 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Mavericks.

Coffey moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing Paul George who was ruled out due to an illness. Surprisingly, Coffey logged a team-high 39 minutes in the win, scoring double-digits for just the second time all season. With such an inconsistent role, there is no reason to consider Coffey in standard formats, outside of situational streaming opportunities such as Wednesday.