Coffey finished with 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 50 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Thunder.

Coffey topped the 50-minute mark during the overtime victory, popping for 21 points in what was a nice showing. The Clippers elected to rest the bulk of their starting unit for this one, affording Coffey additional running time. As the playoffs begin, he will likely shift back to a minimal role on most nights.