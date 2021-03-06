Coffey notched 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over Westchester.

Coffey had another poor shooting performance, but that's not going to matter much if he keeps producing like he has done it so far. He's averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in seven appearances during the current G League campaign.