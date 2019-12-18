Clippers' Amir Coffey: Debuts in G League
Coffey (ankle) played nine minutes off the bench Tuesday in the G League Agua Caliente Clippers' 115-102 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors, producing zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.
The brief cameo off the bench marked Coffey's G League debut, as the undrafted rookie out of Minnesota had been sidelined since late in the NBA preseason with a sprained right ankle. Despite being sidelined for the past two months, the NBA Clippers have still kept Coffey in the fold as one of their two two-way players, making him eligible to contribute for the parent club later this season. For now, he'll still around with Agua Caliente, with his playing time likely to gradually increase in the affiliate's games to come.
