Coffey recorded three points (0-1 FG, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds across 12 minutes during Monday's 95-93 victory over Houston.

Coffey's three points technically marked the difference in the victory for Los Angeles. The Clippers' offense has been extremely dysfunctional to start the season, ranking last in the league at 99.9 points per game. Coffey has flashed as a scorer at times, but he's currently deeply buried on the bench.