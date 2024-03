Coffey racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to the Bucks.

Coffey got his 10th start of the season Sunday with both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (groin) sidelined. Coffey's 10 rebounds were his most of the season as he notched his second double-double of his career. He figures to return to the bench once Leonard and George return from their respective injuries.