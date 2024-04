Coffey is in the starting lineup for Sunday's regular season finale versus Houston, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Coffee and Xavier Moon will start Sunday with the Clippers locked in as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The aforementioned backcourt is flanked by Terance Mann, P.J. Tucker and Mason Plumlee in Sunday's starting lineup. Coffee is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on 49.0 percent shooting across 12 prior starts