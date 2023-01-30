Coffey fouled out of Sunday's 122-99 loss to the Cavaliers after recording 18 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Coffey joined a host of ring-ins Sunday, playing an expanded role with a number of primary pieces on the bench. While the 18 points marked a season-high for Coffey, this is not a performance fantasy managers should be chasing. Prior to Sunday, he had appeared in two of the past five games, serving as an emergency depth piece only.