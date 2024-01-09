Watch Now:

Coffey racked up nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 138-111 win over Phoenix.

Coffey has failed to score in double figures in five straight games since moving to the bench, but Monday's outing was his closest attempt. He's held a consistent role since mid-December, playing double-digit minutes in 13 straight games (six starts), averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.7 minutes per game. However, barring injuries, Coffey doesn't have much fantasy upside.

