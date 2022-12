Coffey logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 38 minutes during Thursday's 111-95 loss to the Suns.

Coffey shuffled up in the rotation, sliding into the starting lineup as the Clippers went without a number of key pieces. While he did log a team-high 38 minutes, his production left a lot to be desired. With the bulk of missing players set to return Saturday, Coffey will likely go back to being a firing rotational piece, bringing to an end his brief period of relevance.