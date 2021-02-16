Coffey has appeared in 14 of the Clippers' 29 games this season, averaging 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.5 three-pointers, 0.4 assists and 0.2 steals in 7.1 minutes while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.

Coffey has been largely outside of the rotation all season, but he was pushed into his largest role to date in Monday's 125-118 win over the Heat, when the shorthanded Clippers had just 10 players available. The two-way wing set or matched season highs in minutes (32), points (15), three-pointers (five), rebounds (three) and assists (two) in the victory, but Coffey could still find himself outside of the rotation with Patrick Beverley -- who rested Monday -- due back for Wednesday's game against Utah. Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) could also return to action Wednesday.