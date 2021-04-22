Coffey will start Wednesday's game against Memphis, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 23-year-old will make his first start of the season with Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Paul George (rest) among the unavailable players for Los Angeles on Wednesday. Coffey has averaged 8.0 minutes in 40 appearances this season but is slated for an increased role versus the Grizzlies.
