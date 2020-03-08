Play

Coffey totaled 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in Friday's G League loss to Texas.

Coffey is back in the G League after spending much of the past month with the parent club. He is averaging 15.7 points per game across 15 contests with Agua Caliente.

