Clippers' Amir Coffey: Explodes in G League return
Coffey totaled 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in Friday's G League loss to Texas.
Coffey is back in the G League after spending much of the past month with the parent club. He is averaging 15.7 points per game across 15 contests with Agua Caliente.
More News
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Plays 25 minutes in blowout•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Sets new personal high in G League•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Leads team with 29 points in win•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Debuts in G League•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Remains sidelined•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Sits with ankle issue•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.