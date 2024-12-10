Coach Tyronn Lue said Coffey (shoulder) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Coffey was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a right shoulder contusion. However, after logging a full practice, he's certainly on track to suit up for Friday's game in Denver. With Derrick Jones (hamstring) to miss at least two weeks, Coffey is in line for an increased role in the short term.
More News
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Starting sans Powell•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Scores 18 points with first unit•