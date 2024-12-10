Coach Tyronn Lue said Coffey (shoulder) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coffey was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a right shoulder contusion. However, after logging a full practice, he's certainly on track to suit up for Friday's game in Denver. With Derrick Jones (hamstring) to miss at least two weeks, Coffey is in line for an increased role in the short term.