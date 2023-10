Coffey racked up 15 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 103-98 preseason win over the Jazz.

Coffey was mostly a bench option during the 2022-23 season for the Clippers and his role won't change in 2023-24, though his positional versatility can be an asset, as well as his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court.