Coffey (hip) is available Wednesday against the Suns.

The 23-year-old was considered questionable with a hip issue but is available for Wednesday's contest. Coffey has averaged 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.3 minutes over the past three games, but the return of Luke Kennard (rest) should put a damper on his minutes despite Kawhi Leonard (foot) still being sidelined.