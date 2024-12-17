Coffey accumulated 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 144-107 victory over Utah.

Coffey replaced Nicolas Batum, who was filling in for Derrick Jones (hamstring), in the Clippers' starting lineup Tuesday and rewarded the coaching staff's trust with a stellar shooting night. Over his last 12 appearances (eight starts), Coffey has averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. As long as Jones, Terance Mann (finger) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) remain sidelined, Coffey should have a clear path to a consistent role, though he isn't guaranteed to stick in the starting lineup no matter how well he shoots.