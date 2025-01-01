Coffey closed Tuesday's 122-86 loss to the Spurs with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.

The Clippers may have gotten crushed by the Spurs on Tuesday, but Coffey was a bright spot for Los Angeles in 28 minutes off the bench. The 27-year-old continued his hot shooting, maintaining his career highs at 48.9 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, Kawhi Leonard's (knee) impending return would likely mean less usage for Coffey in the future.