Coffey is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to left knee soreness.
Coffey is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 8 due to a sore left knee. If Coffey is ultimately ruled out, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Ben Simmons and Nicolas Batum are candidates to receive increased playing time.
