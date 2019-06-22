Clippers' Amir Coffey: Inks two-way deal with Clips
Coffey has signed a two-way deal with the Clippers, Marcus R. Fuller of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Coffey, who was selected to the 2018-19 All-Big Ten team, wasn't selected during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last year with Minnesota, he averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 35.2 minutes.
