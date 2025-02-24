Coffey will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
The 27-year-old swingman will slide to the second unit in favor of Bogdan Bogdanovic on Monday. Coffey averaged 12.8 points while shooting 54.1 percent from the field across 22.8 minutes per contest in his last five outings off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Available and starting Thursday•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Won't face Utah on Thursday•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Iffy against Utah•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Returning to bench•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Scores eight points in spot start•