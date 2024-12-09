Coffey has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a right shoulder contusion, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Coffey suffered the injury during pregame warmups, though he shouldn't miss much time given the nature of the issue. Expect Jordan Miller and Nicolas Batum to see more playing time Sunday in Coffey's place.
