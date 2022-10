Coffey recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two assists, two rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 102-97 exhibition win over the Trail Blazers.

One shouldn't read too much into Coffey's preseason outing, as the team elected to ride a hot hand. The team is loaded with guard talent, and despite a promising 2021-22 campaign with the team, his role will likely diminish, especially John Wall can play at a high level after an extended absence from the game.