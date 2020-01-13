Coffey scored 29 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added four rebounds, nine assists and two steals during Saturday's G League win over the Stars.

Coffey hadn't scored more than 17 in either of his two games since returning from a brief stint with the parent club so this qualifies as an explosion. He came just one assist shy of a double-double.