Clippers' Amir Coffey: Leads team with 29 points in win
Coffey scored 29 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added four rebounds, nine assists and two steals during Saturday's G League win over the Stars.
Coffey hadn't scored more than 17 in either of his two games since returning from a brief stint with the parent club so this qualifies as an explosion. He came just one assist shy of a double-double.
