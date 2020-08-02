Coffey (hip) collected three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in four minutes during Saturday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

Coffey had been listed as a game-time decision due to a hip injury but ultimately gave it a go. However, he finished with the lowest minute total on the team while committing three turnovers. Given that Coffey wasn't much of a factor on a night when the Clippers led by a massive margin for the vast majority of the contest, it's unlikely he'll warrant much attention in fantasy going forward.