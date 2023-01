Coffey is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the 76ers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Coffey had five poitns (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in a spot start Sunday, and he'll return to the bench with Paul George (hamstring) and Marcus Morris (knee) rejoining the lineup.