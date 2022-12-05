Coffey will operate off the bench during Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back, Coffey and Terance Mann will shift back to their usual bench roles. Across 15 games as a reserve, Coffey has averaged just 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game.
