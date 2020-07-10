The Clippers have opted not to bring Coffey to Orlando for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Coffey's season with the Clippers is over. The rookie appeared in 13 games, totaling 28 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 98 minutes.
