Coffey is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Bulls, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old started Sunday and delivered 18 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes with Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) unavailable. Coffey totaled just 10 minutes over the five previous contests, so he's unlikely to have a major role Tuesday with Leonard and George back in action.