Coffey had just eight points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Coffey was added to the starting lineup after it was announced Paul George (rest) would be sitting out Wednesday. Despite the fact he played 28 minutes, Coffey was unable to find his rhythm on the offensive end of the floor. The Clippers are going to be without a number of key players for at least another few games and so while Coffy could certainly remain a part of the rotation, his upside is not enough to warrant rostering outside of deeper formats.