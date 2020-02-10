Coffey totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 victory over the Cavaliers.

Coffey thrived in garbage time, helping himself to a career-high 10 points. The bench unit was in full-effect as the Clippers took control early. Coffey has had a few nice performances in the G-League but is typically out of the rotation when the Clippers are at full strength.