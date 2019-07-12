Clippers' Amir Coffey: Posts solid all-around effort in win
Coffey produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes during Thursday's 83-80 win over the Kings in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The former Minnesota standout is headed for the G-League, but he's putting together a solid summer campaign. His two-way deal opens the door for some time with the big-league club at some point.
