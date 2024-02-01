Coffey registered 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-109 win over the Wizards.

Coffey got the start Wednesday with Paul George (groin) sidelined, and he responded well, putting up solid scoring numbers and missing just two shots from the field. Coffey's long-term role will be a bench one, but he could be a decent streaming alternative in some formats if George doesn't start against the Pistons on Friday. He's averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.4 steals per game when deployed as a starter in 2023-24.