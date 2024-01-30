Coffey finished Monday's 118-108 loss to Cleveland with 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

The Clippers have been utilizing a lot of smaller lineups in the absence of Ivica Zubac (calf), and Coffey has certainly benefitted. Over the past four games, Coffey has produced averages of 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.