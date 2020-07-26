Coffey recorded 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT FT), two steals and an assist across 26 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 scrimmage win over the Wizards in Orlando.

The team announced that Coffey would not be with the team in Orlando as recently as July 10th, but the comings and goings of various team members could be the primary reason for his reinstatement. The rookie out of Minnesota saw limited action with the Clippers but spent most of the season with their G-League squad, the Agua Caliente Clippers. If Lou Williams (undisclosed) is out for an extended period, we could end up seeing a lot more of Coffey at the wing moving forward.