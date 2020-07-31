Coffey is questionable for Saturday's action against the Pelicans due to a left hip pointer, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports.
Coffey suffered the injury during Thursday's opener against the Lakers in which he posted three points in five minutes. If he's sidelined, the rotation shouldn't change significantly.
