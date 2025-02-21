Coffey (knee) produced eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to Milwaukee.

Coffey returned to game action after missing the Clippers' last outing before the All-Star break due to left knee soreness. The 27-year-old received the starting nod for just the second time in February, though he didn't make much of an impact on the game while playing 30-plus minutes for the first time since Jan. 27. Over his last five outings (one start), Coffey has averaged 12.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per contest.