Coffey and the Clippers agreed Thursday to a three-year, $11 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Coffey was a significant part of the Clippers' rotation last season, and he reached career highs nearly across the board with 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.7 minutes. His role will presumably be reduced next season with the team expected to start the year healthy.