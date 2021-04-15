Coffey managed six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

With Clippers coach Tyronn Lue resting starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris, Coffey was able to see a ton of minutes in a close game. The forward hasn't received much playing time over the team's last 11 games, averaging only 8.1 minutes per game over his last 10, most of which were blowouts.