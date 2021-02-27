Coffey suited up for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday in the affiliate's 109-108 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, finishing with a team-high 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Coffey had been a member of the NBA rotation earlier this month when LA was down several key players, but the recent returns of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley from injuries lessened the need for the Clippers to keep the two-way player around. Expect Coffey to see regular playing time with Agua Caliente for the next week or two before rejoining LA following the NBA's All-Star break.